Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EIGR. ValuEngine lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Gilford Securities assumed coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 300,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,102 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

