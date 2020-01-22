Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ekso Bionics.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 376.63% and a negative net margin of 100.36%.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.46.

Shares of EKSO stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 780,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.44. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 449,348 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 608,759 shares during the period. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.