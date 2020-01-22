ELA Coin (ELAC) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.03504837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

