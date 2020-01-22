Elastos (ELA) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.80 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Elastos has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $27.47 million and $2.80 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00018364 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bit-Z, Kucoin and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.03297994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00127116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,359,415 coins and its circulating supply is 17,371,386 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bit-Z, LBank, BCEX, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.