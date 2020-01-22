Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC set a $9.80 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,019,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 198,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,899,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 631,784 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2,044.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,055,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $172.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

