Electra (ECA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.81 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Electra has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Fatbtc. Electra has a market cap of $3.81 million and $4,380.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,516,129,083 coins and its circulating supply is 28,648,972,530 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, Cryptohub, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

