Electroneum 1-Day Volume Reaches $143,538.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, TradeOgre and CoinBene. Electroneum has a market cap of $37.95 million and approximately $143,538.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,967,894,171 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, CoinBene, TradeOgre and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

