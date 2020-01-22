Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,146 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 4.7% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Barton Investment Management owned about 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $30,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Electronic Arts by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,540 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,160,490 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,511,000 after buying an additional 71,877 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 22,752 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.19.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $864,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.36. 40,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,816. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.