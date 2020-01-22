Elementis (LON:ELM) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Elementis (LON:ELM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.17) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 175 ($2.30). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 183.83 ($2.42).

Elementis stock opened at GBX 137.68 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. Elementis has a 12 month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The stock has a market cap of $783.70 million and a P/E ratio of 15.83.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

