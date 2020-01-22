Ellaism (ELLA) Price Down 14.6% This Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $31,898.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.01940536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00106780 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.