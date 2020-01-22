Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,621. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 70.03. The firm has a market cap of $637.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

