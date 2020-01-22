Elysium (ELS) Price Hits $0.0001

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

