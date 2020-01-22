Emercoin Price Hits $0.0782 on Top Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Crex24 and Livecoin. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $6,737.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,064,516 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, xBTCe and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.