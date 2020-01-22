Emphy Hits Market Cap of $27,976.00 (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 72.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last week, Emphy has traded down 55.5% against the U.S. dollar. Emphy has a total market capitalization of $27,976.00 and $18.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00672040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007674 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033077 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About Emphy

EPY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emphy’s official website is emphy.io.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

