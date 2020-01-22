EncryptoTel [WAVES] Market Cap Hits $161,467.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $161,467.00 and $196.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.19 or 0.03558041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00204052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com.

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

