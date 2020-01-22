Endor Protocol Market Cap Reaches $2.73 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $576,931.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Kucoin, DEx.top and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.89 or 0.01212141 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031594 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, DEx.top, Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinBene, Upbit, Bittrex, Kucoin, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

