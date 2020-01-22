Energi Price Tops $1.73 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $43.48 million and $384,714.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00019976 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.03521920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00204421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00130419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 25,093,246 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

