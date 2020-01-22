Energycoin Price Down 1.1% This Week (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $148,416.00 and $62.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00024226 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.