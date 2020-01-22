Enerplus Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0077 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Shares of ERF traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. 2,651,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

