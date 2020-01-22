Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eni SpA (NYSE:E) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ENI by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE E opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.75. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

