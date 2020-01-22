Enova International (ENVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Enova International has set its Q4 guidance at $0.94-1.15 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENVA opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. Enova International has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

