EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. EnterCoin has a market cap of $30,635.00 and approximately $6,541.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.05503795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033650 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127603 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001333 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,512 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

