Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Entergy stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.71. The stock had a trading volume of 120,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,421. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,436,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Entergy by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

