Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. 1,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,586. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

