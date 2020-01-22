Envion Trading Up 19% Over Last Week (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Envion token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. During the last week, Envion has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. Envion has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and $108.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.25 or 0.03355647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00202324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00127409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Envion

Envion was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

