EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. EOG Resources reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

EOG opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.