EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,206 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 1.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.25% of EOG Resources worth $123,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,551 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 96.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.49. The stock had a trading volume of 226,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

