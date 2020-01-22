EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOG. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

EOG stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.48. 1,275,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

