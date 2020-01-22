Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Equal has a total market capitalization of $243,873.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, DDEX, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.03499465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,156,498 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

