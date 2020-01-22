Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shake Shack Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

SHAK stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.10. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Shake Shack by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,523,000 after purchasing an additional 224,817 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

