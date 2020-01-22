Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OLLI. BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

OLLI stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,223,000 after buying an additional 3,059,692 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 465,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 267,876 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,027.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 235,365 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,909,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

