Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stingray Digitl’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a report released on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$76.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.50 million.

