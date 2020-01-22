Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 22nd (CPT, CQP, CRMD, CRNX, CRON, CSBR, CTHR, CWK, CYAD, CYOU)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 22nd:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a gaming company engaged in providing casino entertainment services. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents and its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities. Its resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s(TM), Caesars(TM) and Horseshoe(TM) brand names. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED is a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals and other course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers in China in the areas of accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering, information technology and other industries. “

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

