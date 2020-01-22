Ergo Hits Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Ergo token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004869 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $81,570.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.03499465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo was first traded on July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 11,081,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,035,101 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

