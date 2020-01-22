Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$21.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERO. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$19.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.64.

Shares of TSE:ERO traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.50. The company had a trading volume of 136,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.71 and a one year high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.76 million. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

