Espers Trading Down 2.1% This Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Espers has a market cap of $529,956.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.01213493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053403 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00212056 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00073165 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001909 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Espers is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

