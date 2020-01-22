Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 200 Shares

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 200 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,829. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12,399.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,432,000 after acquiring an additional 668,852 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,020,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 311,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1,985.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 163,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

