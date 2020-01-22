Essex Property Trust (ESS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $311.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.08. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $258.76 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.