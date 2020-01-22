Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $71,520.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, CoinTiger and Coinlim. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.70 or 0.05465010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033683 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128150 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

XBASE is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,841,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, IDEX, Escodex, P2PB2B, Mercatox, CoinTiger, DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.