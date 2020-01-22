Ether Kingdoms Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $26,067.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $26,067.00 and $20,102.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.23 or 0.05492925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026744 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033598 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,861,553 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.