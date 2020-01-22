Ether Zero Hits 1-Day Volume of $324,926.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $324,926.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.01922783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00103151 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,441,303 coins and its circulating supply is 167,411,890 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.