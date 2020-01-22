Ethereum Cash (ECASH) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Cash has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Cash has a total market capitalization of $50,072.00 and $1.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.03621811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00205106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.