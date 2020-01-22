Ethereum Gold Project Hits Market Cap of $40,741.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $40,741.00 and $22,113.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.88 or 0.05489277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026738 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033696 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127913 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,873,721,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

