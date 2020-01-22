Etherparty (FUEL) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $41,667.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.03540232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00205262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ACX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

