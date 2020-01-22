Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.09. Etsy reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Etsy’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.80 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,155 shares of company stock worth $3,157,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 742,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,889,000 after buying an additional 526,804 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. Etsy has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $73.35.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

