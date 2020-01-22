EURBASE Price Tops $1.07 (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One EURBASE token can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00012319 BTC on exchanges. EURBASE has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $2,848.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EURBASE has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040473 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00326343 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011548 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002189 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,656 tokens. The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com.

EURBASE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

