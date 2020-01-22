Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ:EVLO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. 95,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,071. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $139.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

