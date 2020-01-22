EvenCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $544,540.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $243,217.00 and $544,540.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038523 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00323418 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002182 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012316 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

