Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVRG. ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $70.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Evergy by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

