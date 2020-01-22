Everipedia Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Bitfinex, Bancor Network and DragonEX. Everipedia has a total market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $881,553.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.03493573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,849,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,526,055,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BigONE, OTCBTC, Upbit, Bancor Network and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.